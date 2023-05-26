230525-N-VJ326-1094 SAN DIEGO (May 25, 2023) – Senior Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Erica Ryan, from Fort Collins, Colorado, center, speaks to midshipmen during a tour aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) May 25. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

