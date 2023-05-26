230525-N-VJ326-1073 SAN DIEGO (May 25, 2023) – Ensign Justin Joo, from Los Angeles, left, and Ensign Matthew Cuartero, from Chicago, right, speak to midshipmen during a tour aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) May 25. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)
