    Safety stand down [Image 12 of 19]

    Safety stand down

    SAN DEIGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230525-N- IL330-1098 SAN DIEGO (May 25, 2023) – Operations Specialist 1st Class Erica Dones, from San Francisco, gives a weather safety presentation on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during a safety stand-down May 25. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 23:44
    Photo ID: 7826377
    VIRIN: 230525-N-IL330-1098
    Resolution: 4620x3080
    Size: 887.83 KB
    Location: SAN DEIGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Safety stand down [Image 19 of 19], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sailors
    U.S. Navy
    selected restricted availability
    amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

