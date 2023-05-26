230525-N- IL330-1082 SAN DIEGO (May 25, 2023) – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Nicholas Gilchrist, from Granbury, Texas, gives an operational risk management presentation on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during a safety stand-down May 25. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)
This work, Safety stand down [Image 19 of 19], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
