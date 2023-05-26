230525-N- CM110-1156 SAN DIEGO (May 25, 2023) – Navy Counselor 1st Class Madeline Torres, from Perth Amboy, New Jersey, gives a sports and fitness safety presentation in the vehicle storage area aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during a safety stand-down May 25. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maci Sternod)

