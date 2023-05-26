Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Safety Stand down [Image 7 of 19]

    Safety Stand down

    SAN DEIGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Maci Sternod 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230525-N- CM110-1156 SAN DIEGO (May 25, 2023) – Navy Counselor 1st Class Madeline Torres, from Perth Amboy, New Jersey, gives a sports and fitness safety presentation in the vehicle storage area aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during a safety stand-down May 25. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maci Sternod)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023
    Photo ID: 7826372
    VIRIN: 230525-N-CM110-1153
    Resolution: 4023x2682
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: SAN DEIGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    San Diego
    Navy
    Tripoli

