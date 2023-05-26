230525-N- CM110-1116 SAN DIEGO (May 25, 2023) – Logistics Specialist 1st Class Jesus Ramos, from Bakersfield, California, gives a home safety presentation on the mess decks aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during a safety stand-down May 25. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maci Sternod)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2023 Date Posted: 05.30.2023 23:44 Photo ID: 7826370 VIRIN: 230525-N-CM110-1116 Resolution: 3318x2212 Size: 2.38 MB Location: SAN DEIGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Safety Stand down [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.