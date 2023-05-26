230525-N- CM110-1116 SAN DIEGO (May 25, 2023) – Logistics Specialist 1st Class Jesus Ramos, from Bakersfield, California, gives a home safety presentation on the mess decks aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during a safety stand-down May 25. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maci Sternod)
