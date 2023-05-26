Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Base Guam Holds Town Hall Meeting Following Typhoon Mawar [Image 3 of 7]

    Naval Base Guam Holds Town Hall Meeting Following Typhoon Mawar

    GUAM

    05.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Wolpert 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    230530-N-VC599-1026 NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 30, 2023) - Command Master Chief Adam Eaker, command master chief, Naval Base Guam, addresses Naval Base Guam Sailors, families and civilians during a town hall meeting held aboard the naval base. The town hall was held to update attendees on Typhoon Mawar recovery efforts and to address concerns from the base community. The town hall was held to update attendees on Typhoon Mawar recovery efforts and to address concerns from the base community. Typhoon Mawar moved through the area as a Category 4 storm on May 24, bringing hurricane-force winds, heavy rain and high seas marking the strongest storm to affect the island since Typhoon Pongsona in 2002. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 21:52
    Photo ID: 7826285
    VIRIN: 230530-N-VC599-1026
    Resolution: 5934x3956
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Base Guam Holds Town Hall Meeting Following Typhoon Mawar [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

