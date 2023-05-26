230530-N-VC599-1014 NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 30, 2023) - Capt. Michael Luckett, commanding officer, Naval Base Guam, addresses Naval Base Guam Sailors, families and civilians during a town hall meeting held aboard the naval base. The town hall was held to update attendees on Typhoon Mawar recovery efforts and to address concerns from the base community. Typhoon Mawar moved through the area as a Category 4 storm on May 24, bringing hurricane-force winds, heavy rain and high seas marking the strongest storm to affect the island since Typhoon Pongsona in 2002. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2023 Date Posted: 05.30.2023 21:52 Photo ID: 7826284 VIRIN: 230530-N-VC599-1014 Resolution: 6048x4032 Size: 1.43 MB Location: GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Base Guam Holds Town Hall Meeting Following Typhoon Mawar [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.