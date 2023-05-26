Bunker Hill RAS with Yukon

230530-N-YV347-1179 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 30, 2023) U.S. Navy Senior Chief Logistics Specialist Francis Soriano, from Chula Vista, Calif., observes operations aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202). Bunker Hill, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy‘s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)

