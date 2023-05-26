Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Decatur Flight Operations [Image 4 of 4]

    Decatur Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Negron 

    USS DECATUR

    230529-N-SN516-1042 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 29, 2023) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Brandon Shaw, from Kingstree, S.C., signals to the helicopter crew during flight quarters aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decatur Flight Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    destroyer
    U.S. Navy
    Decatur
    CSG11

