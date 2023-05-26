230529-N-SN516-1034 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 29, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors prepare to secure an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Battlecats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 during flight quarters aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2023 19:50
|Photo ID:
|7826179
|VIRIN:
|230529-N-SN516-1034
|Resolution:
|6679x4453
|Size:
|998.34 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Decatur Flight Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT