Decatur Flight Operations

230529-N-SN516-1034 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 29, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors prepare to secure an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Battlecats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 during flight quarters aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

