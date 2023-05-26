AFGSC honors the fallen during Memorial Day

Today we pay tribute to the sacrifice, the courage and the duty of service members who put everything on the line in the name of their beliefs and their country. Join us in remembering and honoring them. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman)

