Today we pay tribute to the sacrifice, the courage and the duty of service members who put everything on the line in the name of their beliefs and their country. Join us in remembering and honoring them. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2023 17:54
|Photo ID:
|7825953
|VIRIN:
|230529-F-FG097-0001
|Resolution:
|2400x1500
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFGSC honors the fallen during Memorial Day, by SSgt Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT