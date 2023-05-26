Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFGSC honors the fallen during Memorial Day

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman 

    Air Force Global Strike Command Public Affairs

    Today we pay tribute to the sacrifice, the courage and the duty of service members who put everything on the line in the name of their beliefs and their country. Join us in remembering and honoring them. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman)

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    National Holiday
    National Observance

