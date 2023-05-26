Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Racers help place flags for Wabash Valley Run for the Fallen [Image 3 of 7]

    Racers help place flags for Wabash Valley Run for the Fallen

    TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Roland Sturm 

    181st Intelligence Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 181st Intelligence Wing help place flags for the Wabash Valley Run for the Fallen along the trail outside of the Indiana State University Memorial Stadium, May 24, 2023. A total of 7000 flags were placed every 18 inches in memory of a fallen service member. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. L. Roland Sturm)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 15:02
    Location: TERRE HAUTE, IN, US 
    This work, Racers help place flags for Wabash Valley Run for the Fallen [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Roland Sturm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    INDIANA NATIONAL GUARD
    MEMORIAL DAY
    UNITED STATES AIR FORCE
    FLAG
    181ST INTELLIGENCE WING
    WABASH VALLEY RUN FOR THE FALLEN

