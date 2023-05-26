Green Hills Memorial Day Service

230529-N-LH674-1119 RANCHO PALOS VERDES (May 29, 2023) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd class Markeith Williams, left, from Memphis, Tenn., assigned to Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG-59), and U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Cynthia Amaro, right, from Aurora, Illinois, assigned to 5th Battalion, 11th Marines, carry a wreath during a Memorial Day service at Green Hills Memorial Park in partnership with Los Angeles Fleet Week May 29, 2023. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaylianna Genier/Released)

