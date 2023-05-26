Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Green Hills Memorial Day Service [Image 4 of 5]

    Green Hills Memorial Day Service

    RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaylianna Genier 

    Navy Region Southwest

    230529-N-LH674-1104 RANCHO PALOS VERDES (May 29, 2023) Retired U.S. Army Col. David W. Southerland speaks during a Memorial Day service at Green Hills Memorial Park in partnership with Los Angeles Fleet Week May 29, 2023. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaylianna Genier/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 11:48
    Photo ID: 7824838
    VIRIN: 230529-N-LH674-1104
    Resolution: 5076x3384
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Green Hills Memorial Day Service [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kaylianna Genier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Green Hills Memorial Day Service
    Green Hills Memorial Day Service
    Green Hills Memorial Day Service
    Green Hills Memorial Day Service
    Green Hills Memorial Day Service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Los Angeles
    Third Fleet
    CNRSW
    NRSW
    Los Angeles Fleet Week
    LAFW2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT