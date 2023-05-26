Luke AFB holds AAIP Heritage Month event

Abbi Feinglass, Sanit Piercy and Lena Cowles, traditional Siamese dancers perform a traditional Siamese dance during an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month event, May 24, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. AAPI Heritage Month is an annual celebration that recognizes the historical and cultural contributions of individuals and groups of Asian and Pacific Islander descent to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)

