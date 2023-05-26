Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Luke AFB holds AAIP Heritage Month event [Image 4 of 5]

    Luke AFB holds AAIP Heritage Month event

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Chula Healy, traditional Siamese dancer, performs Bai Sri Sou Kwan during an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month event, May 24, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Bai Sri Sou Kwan is a traditional dance from Northeastern Thailand to welcome good spirits back to relatives and friends who have returned home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 11:49
    Photo ID: 7824833
    VIRIN: 180122-F-KJ279-4724
    Resolution: 5424x3609
    Size: 715.32 KB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke AFB holds AAIP Heritage Month event [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Katelynn Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Luke AFB holds AAIP Heritage Month event
    Luke AFB holds AAIP Heritage Month event
    Luke AFB holds AAIP Heritage Month event
    Luke AFB holds AAIP Heritage Month event
    Luke AFB holds AAIP Heritage Month event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    Military
    AETC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT