Luke AFB holds AAIP Heritage Month event

Chula Healy, traditional Siamese dancer, performs Bai Sri Sou Kwan during an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month event, May 24, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Bai Sri Sou Kwan is a traditional dance from Northeastern Thailand to welcome good spirits back to relatives and friends who have returned home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)

