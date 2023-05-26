Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Luke AFB holds AAIP Heritage Month event [Image 2 of 5]

    Luke AFB holds AAIP Heritage Month event

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Chula Healy, traditional Siamese dancer, performs Bai Sri Sou Kwan, a Thai traditional dance to welcome good spirits, during an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month event, May 24, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. AAPI Heritage Month is an annual celebration that recognizes the historical and cultural contributions of individuals and groups of Asian and Pacific Islander descent to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 11:49
    Photo ID: 7824831
    VIRIN: 180122-F-KJ279-4727
    Resolution: 5236x3666
    Size: 966.83 KB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke AFB holds AAIP Heritage Month event [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Katelynn Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Luke AFB holds AAIP Heritage Month event
    Luke AFB holds AAIP Heritage Month event
    Luke AFB holds AAIP Heritage Month event
    Luke AFB holds AAIP Heritage Month event
    Luke AFB holds AAIP Heritage Month event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Luke Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    Military
    AETC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT