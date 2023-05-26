Luke AFB holds AAIP Heritage Month event

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Elizabeth Romero, 56th Contracting Squadron commander, performs Kawika during an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month event, May 24, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Kawika is an ancient hula dance honoring the Hawaiian King David Kalākaua, the last of Hawaii's kings to sit upon the throne. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)

