    Luke AFB holds AAIP Heritage Month event [Image 1 of 5]

    Luke AFB holds AAIP Heritage Month event

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Elizabeth Romero, 56th Contracting Squadron commander, performs Kawika during an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month event, May 24, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Kawika is an ancient hula dance honoring the Hawaiian King David Kalākaua, the last of Hawaii's kings to sit upon the throne. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 11:49
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    This work, Luke AFB holds AAIP Heritage Month event [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Katelynn Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Luke Air Force Base
    Military
    AETC

