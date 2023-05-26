230530-N-JC800-0063 CHINHAE, South Korea (May 30, 2023) - Navy Diver 2nd Class Nicholas Sousa, assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit ONE (MDSU 1), right, prepares U.S. Navy Divers and the Republic of Korea Navy Divers for training dives onboard the rescue and salvage ship USNS Salvor (T-ARS-52) during a joint dive and salvage exercise at Chinhae Naval Base, May 30. Commander, Logistics Group/ Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73) is the U.S. Navy’s premiere maritime mobile logistics organization, which supports the 7th Fleet area of operations. COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73 sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific along with regional allies and partners in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2023 Date Posted: 05.30.2023 05:56 Photo ID: 7824272 VIRIN: 230530-N-JC800-0063 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 720.23 KB Location: KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MDSU, ROKN Participate In SALVEX [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.