MDSU, ROKN Participate In SALVEX

230530-N-JC800-0119 CHINHAE, South Korea (May 30, 2023) - Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Colin Murphy, assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit ONE (MDSU 1), manages the air console onboard the rescue and salvage ship USNS Salvor (T-ARS-52) during a joint dive and salvage exercise at Chinhae Naval Base, May 30. Commander, Logistics Group/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73) is the U.S. Navy’s premiere maritime mobile logistics organization, which supports the 7th Fleet area of operations. COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73 sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific along with regional allies and partners in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

