207th MIB(T) Utah Beach PT

Spc. Nathan Bemis runs with the unit guidon alongside Soldiers assigned to the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) during a morning PT session at Utah Beach in Normandy, France. This PT event was held in remembrance of the brave U.S. Soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice 79 years ago. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla)

