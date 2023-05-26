Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    207th MIB(T) Utah Beach PT [Image 2 of 5]

    207th MIB(T) Utah Beach PT

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    05.29.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla 

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

    Spc. Nathan Bemis runs with the unit guidon alongside Soldiers assigned to the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) during a morning PT session at Utah Beach in Normandy, France. This PT event was held in remembrance of the brave U.S. Soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice 79 years ago. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 05:25
    Photo ID: 7824259
    VIRIN: 230529-A-HJ939-449
    Resolution: 4590x4222
    Size: 8.2 MB
    Location: NORMANDY, FR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

