    The 231st Military Police Brigade attends Saber Guardian opening ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    The 231st Military Police Brigade attends Saber Guardian opening ceremony

    SLOBOZIA, ROMANIA

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Hartley 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 231st Military Police Brigade of the Alabama National Guard stands with their guidon while attending the opening ceremony at a training ground in Slobozia, Romania, May 29, 2023, as a part of Saber Guardian. Saber Guardian 23, a component of Defender Europe 23, is an exercise co-led by Romanian Land Forces and the U.S. Army at various locations in Romania to improve the integration of multinational combat forces by engaging in different events such as vehicle road marches, medical training exercises, and river crossings. DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from 22 April to 23 June, DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 includes more than 7,800 U.S. and 15,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations who will participate including, but not limited to: Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States (U.S. Army Photo by SSG. Samuel Hartley).

    This work, The 231st Military Police Brigade attends Saber Guardian opening ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Samuel Hartley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

