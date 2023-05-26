Team Andersen conducts recovery operations after Typhoon Mawar

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Andersen Air Force Base line up to pump gas on Andersen AFB, Guam, May 30, 2023. Typhoon Mawar was a Category 4 typhoon, producing winds of at least 130 miles per hour, making it one of the strongest typhoons to hit Guam in decades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Allison Martin)

