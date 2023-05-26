Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Andersen conducts recovery operations after Typhoon Mawar [Image 2 of 2]

    Team Andersen conducts recovery operations after Typhoon Mawar

    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Allison Martin 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Andersen Air Force Base line up to pump gas on Andersen AFB, Guam, May 30, 2023. Typhoon Mawar was a Category 4 typhoon, producing winds of at least 130 miles per hour, making it one of the strongest typhoons to hit Guam in decades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Allison Martin)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 02:39
    VIRIN: 230529-F-PX509-726
    This work, Team Andersen conducts recovery operations after Typhoon Mawar [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Allison Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Typhoon
    Andersen AFB
    Mawar

