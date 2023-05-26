230529-N-VH871-1221 VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (May 29, 2023) Capt. Jason Kranz, chief staff officer, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), delivers key-note address during Memorial Day ceremonies in Ventura County, May 29. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin Ingram/Released)
Navy Leaders in Ventura County Commemorate Memorial Day
