Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Leaders in Ventura County Commemorate Memorial Day

    Navy Leaders in Ventura County Commemorate Memorial Day

    CAMARILLO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Base Ventura County

    230529-N-VH871-1221 VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (May 29, 2023) Capt. Jason Kranz, chief staff officer, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), delivers key-note address during Memorial Day ceremonies in Ventura County, May 29. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin Ingram/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 02:26
    Photo ID: 7824113
    VIRIN: 230529-N-VH871-1221
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: CAMARILLO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Leaders in Ventura County Commemorate Memorial Day, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Leaders in Ventura County Commemorate Memorial Day

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SEABEE
    NMCB 3
    Memorial Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT