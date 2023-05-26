Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Typhoon Mawar Damage Assessment Fight [Image 4 of 10]

    Typhoon Mawar Damage Assessment Fight

    HAGATNA, GUAM

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Chad Butler 

    Commander Task Force 75

    HAGATNA, Guam (May 27, 2023) — Commander, Joint Region Marianas, Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, observes damage done to the island of Guam in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Mawar from an MH-60S helicopter assigned to the “Island Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25. The typhoon moved through the area as a category four storm on May 24, bringing hurricane-force winds, heavy rain, and high seas, marking the strongest storm to affect the region since Typhoon Pongsona in 2002. A Combined Joint Task Force led by U.S. Army Pacific, Task Force West and Joint Region Marianas, are the DoD representatives supporting FEMA and the governments of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands as they recover from the devastation caused by Super Typhoon Mawar. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chad M. Butler)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.29.2023 23:02
    Photo ID: 7824052
    VIRIN: 230527-N-KT595-1565
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 17.43 MB
    Location: HAGATNA, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Typhoon Mawar Damage Assessment Fight [Image 10 of 10], by CPO Chad Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    HSC-25
    Joint Region Marianas
    CTF 75
    Typhoon Mawar
    Mawar

