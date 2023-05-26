Typhoon Mawar Damage Assessment Fight

HAGATNA, Guam (May 27, 2023) — Lou Leon Guerro, Governor of Guam, observes damage done to the island of Guam in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Mawar from an MH-60S helicopter assigned to the “Island Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25. The typhoon moved through the area as a category four storm on May 24, bringing hurricane-force winds, heavy rain, and high seas, marking the strongest storm to affect the region since Typhoon Pongsona in 2002. A Combined Joint Task Force led by U.S. Army Pacific, Task Force West and Joint Region Marianas, are the DoD representatives supporting FEMA and the governments of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands as they recover from the devastation caused by Super Typhoon Mawar. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chad M. Butler)

