    Memorial Day ceremony held at Fort Richardson National Cemetery [Image 11 of 21]

    Memorial Day ceremony held at Fort Richardson National Cemetery

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class J. Michael Pena 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Mr. Forest Powell, III, Alaska Department of Military and Veterans’ Affairs communications director, recites the Memorial Day State of Alaska Proclamation during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Fort Richardson National Cemetery on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 29, 2023. The Fort Richardson National Cemetery provides Veterans and their families with burial and memorial benefits and world class customer service in keeping with their honorable and faithful services to our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class J. Michael Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.29.2023 22:15
    Photo ID: 7824016
    VIRIN: 230529-F-SB021-1099
    Resolution: 4692x3128
    Size: 7.9 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day ceremony held at Fort Richardson National Cemetery [Image 21 of 21], by A1C J. Michael Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    VA
    Memorial Day
    11th Airborne Division
    JBER

