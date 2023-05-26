Memorial Day ceremony held at Fort Richardson National Cemetery

Members of a brass ensemble play a number of American folk songs during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Fort Richardson National Cemetery on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 29, 2023. The ensemble was composed of members John Cleveland, Sam Cliff, Darrell Kincaid, Jeff Manley, and Michael Ottaviano. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class J. Michael Peña)
