Kauai Honors Fallen Military on Memorial Day

The commanding officer of Pacific Missile Range Facility, Navy Capt. Brett Stevenson, places a lei in honor of fallen military members, during a Memorial Day ceremony at Kauai’s Veterans Cemetery, Hanapepe, Hawaii, May 29, 2023. Stevenson joined community representatives, veterans and families to honor the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation. (Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

