    Kauai Honors Fallen Military on Memorial Day [Image 16 of 24]

    Kauai Honors Fallen Military on Memorial Day

    HANAPEPE, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando       

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    An American flag is seen at a grave at Kauai’s Veterans Cemetery during a Memorial Day ceremony, Hanapepe, Hawaii, May 29, 2023. The ceremony brought together veterans, community representatives and the public to honor the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation. (Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    This work, Kauai Honors Fallen Military on Memorial Day [Image 24 of 24], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kauai
    Memorial Day
    veterans
    Navy
    PMRF

