Veterans place leis in honor of fallen military members, during a Memorial Day ceremony at Kauai’s Veterans Cemetery, Hanapepe, Hawaii, May 29, 2023. The ceremony brought together veterans, community representatives and the public to honor the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation. (Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2023 Date Posted: 05.29.2023 20:56 Photo ID: 7823943 VIRIN: 230529-N-BN624-0137 Resolution: 4698x3132 Size: 9.21 MB Location: HANAPEPE, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kauai Honors Fallen Military on Memorial Day [Image 24 of 24], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.