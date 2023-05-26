U.S. Marines with 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division perform maintenance on M2A2 Howitzer artillery shell casings during the Salute of 21-Minute Guns on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 29, 2023. The 21-Minute Guns Salute, held in honor of Memorial Day in accordance with Naval Regulations, is a brief ceremony during which guns are discharged 21 times at one-minute intervals. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Jessi Stegall)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2023 18:56
|Photo ID:
|7823815
|VIRIN:
|230529-M-CX474-1192
|Resolution:
|7575x5052
|Size:
|22.76 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Memorial Day Salute of 21-Minute Guns [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Jessi Stegall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
