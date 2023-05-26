Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Memorial Day Salute of 21-Minute Guns [Image 6 of 9]

    2023 Memorial Day Salute of 21-Minute Guns

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Jessi Stegall 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, host the Salute of 21-Minute Guns on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 29, 2023. The Salute of 21-Minute Guns, held in honor of Memorial Day in accordance with Naval Regulations, is a brief ceremony during which guns are discharged 21 times at one-minute intervals. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Jessi Stegall)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.29.2023 18:56
    Photo ID: 7823813
    VIRIN: 230529-M-CX474-1156
    Resolution: 7172x4784
    Size: 20.08 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Memorial Day Salute of 21-Minute Guns [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Jessi Stegall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Memorial Day
    2D MARDIV
    USMCNews
    21-minute Gun Salute
    Memorial Day Salute of 21-minute-Guns

