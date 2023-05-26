2023 Memorial Day Salute of 21-Minute Guns

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Holden Loveless, the executive officer of 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, signals Marines to fire the M2A2 Howitzer during the Salute of 21-Minute Guns on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 29, 2023. The Salute of 21-Minute Guns, held in honor of Memorial Day in accordance with Naval Regulations, is a brief ceremony during which guns are discharged 21 times at one-minute intervals. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Jessi Stegall)

Date Taken: 05.29.2023
Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US