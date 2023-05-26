U.S. Space Force Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, greets guests during the Santa Barbara Memorial Day Ceremony in Santa Barbara, Calif., May 29, 2023. Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, commemorates the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in their service to the United States. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2023 Date Posted: 05.29.2023 17:25 Photo ID: 7823640 VIRIN: 230529-F-GJ070-1120 Resolution: 4714x3367 Size: 9.27 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Santa Barbara Memorial Day Ceremony 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.