The Gold Coast Pipe Band plays during the Santa Barbara Memorial Day Ceremony at the Santa Barbara Cemetery in Santa Barbara, Calif., May 29, 2023. Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, commemorates the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in their service to the United States. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2023 17:25
|Photo ID:
|7823639
|VIRIN:
|230529-F-GJ070-1070
|Resolution:
|4955x3539
|Size:
|9.18 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Santa Barbara Memorial Day Ceremony 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS
