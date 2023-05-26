Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Santa Barbara Memorial Day Ceremony 2023 [Image 1 of 4]

    Santa Barbara Memorial Day Ceremony 2023

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    U.S. Space Force Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, delivers a Memorial Day speech at the Santa Barbara Cemetery in Santa Barbara, Calif., May 29, 2023. Long spoke on remembering and honoring the men and women who died in service for our nation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

