    Provider Soldiers support Community Memorial Day events [Image 11 of 11]

    Provider Soldiers support Community Memorial Day events

    VIDALIA, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division Artillery Brigade support the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Memorial Day Ceremony at Vidalia, Georgia, May 29, 2023. Memorial Day is a day of national awareness and solemn reverence to honor the men and women who gave their lives in defense of our nation. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.29.2023 17:43
    Photo ID: 7823627
    VIRIN: 230529-A-FW799-822
    Resolution: 4077x6115
    Size: 26.52 MB
    Location: VIDALIA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Provider Soldiers support Community Memorial Day events [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Memorial Day
    Providers
    ROTM
    3DSB

