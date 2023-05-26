Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    A CH-53 Super Stallion helicopter assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 362 Reinforced (VMM) 362 (Rein.), 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), flies by amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) May, 23, 2023 in the Pacific Ocean. The heavy-lift helicopter can carry a 26,000-pound Light Armored Vehicle, 16 tons of cargo 50 miles and back, or enough combat-loaded Marines to lead an assault or humanitarian operation. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and John P. Murtha, is currently underway conducting routines operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with the embarked 13th MEU. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.29.2023 16:35
    Photo ID: 7823624
    VIRIN: 230522-N-YT019-1023
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 862.22 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), by PO2 Joshua Samoluk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)
    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

