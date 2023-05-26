A CH-53 Super Stallion helicopter assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 362 Reinforced (VMM) 362 (Rein.), 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), flies by amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) May, 23, 2023 in the Pacific Ocean. The heavy-lift helicopter can carry a 26,000-pound Light Armored Vehicle, 16 tons of cargo 50 miles and back, or enough combat-loaded Marines to lead an assault or humanitarian operation. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and John P. Murtha, is currently underway conducting routines operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with the embarked 13th MEU. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)

