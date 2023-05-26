U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division Artillery Brigade support the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Memorial Day Ceremony at Vidalia, Georgia, May 29, 2023. Memorial Day is a day of national awareness and solemn reverence to honor the men and women who gave their lives in defense of our nation. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2023 17:44
|Photo ID:
|7823618
|VIRIN:
|230529-A-FW799-614
|Resolution:
|6330x4220
|Size:
|21.45 MB
|Location:
|VIDALIA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Provider Soldiers support Community Memorial Day events [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
