    Santa Maria Memorial Day Ceremony 2023 [Image 2 of 2]

    Santa Maria Memorial Day Ceremony 2023

    SANTA MARIA, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    U.S. Space Force Col. Bryan Titus, Space Launch Delta 30 vice commander, gives a speech during a Memorial Day ceremony in Santa Maria, Calif., May 29, 2023.Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, commemorates the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in their service to the United States. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)

    USSF
    VSFB
    Memorial Day 2023

