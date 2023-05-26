Santa Maria Memorial Day Ceremony 2023

Members of the Santa Maria community watch on as Mr. Michael Stadnick, Santa Maria Valley Veterans Honor Guard commander, gives opening remarks during a Memorial Day ceremony in Santa Maria, Calif., May 29, 2023.Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, commemorates the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in their service to the United States. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)

