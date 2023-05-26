Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lompoc Memorial Day 2023 [Image 1 of 2]

    Lompoc Memorial Day 2023

    LOMPOC, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Rocio Romo 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Cherise Mosley, Space Launch Delta 30 Senior Enlisted Airman, gives a speech during a Memorial Day event at Lompoc Cemetery in Lompoc, Calif., May 29, 2023. Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, commemorates the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in their service to the United States. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Rocio Romo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.29.2023 16:10
    Photo ID: 7823559
    VIRIN: 230529-F-TD231-1001
    Resolution: 4558x3255
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: LOMPOC, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lompoc Memorial Day 2023 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Lompoc
    Memorial Day 2023
    Chief Mosley

