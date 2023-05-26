A CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, flies in North Macedonia during air lift training as part of Immediate Response 23, May 26, 2023. Immediate Response 23 is the second of three connected exercises making up the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness 2023 or DEFENDER 23. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2023 Date Posted: 05.29.2023 16:11 Photo ID: 7823534 VIRIN: 230526-A-HE018-1710 Resolution: 4200x2800 Size: 6.78 MB Location: SKOPJE, MK Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Conducts Air Lifts During Immediate Resolve 23 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.