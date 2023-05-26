Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Conducts Air Lifts During Immediate Resolve 23 [Image 2 of 6]

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Conducts Air Lifts During Immediate Resolve 23

    SKOPJE, NORTH MACEDONIA

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Cpl. Clayton Cessna, a CH-47 Chinook Helicopter Repairer assigned to the 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, looks out the window of a CH-47 Chinook during air lift training as part of Immediate Response 23, May 26, 2023. Immediate Response 23 is the second of three connected exercises making up the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness 2023 or DEFENDER 23. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade)

    4th Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    US Army
    Stronger Together
    Steadfast and Loyal
    Victory Corps

