    USS Carter Hall Conducts Protestant Services [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Carter Hall Conducts Protestant Services

    UNITED STATES

    05.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    230528-N-ED646-2022- ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 28, 2023) Lt. Matt Spurlock, chaplain assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducts Protestant Service in the chapel aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Bataan ARG and 26th MEU's ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Moises Sandoval)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carter Hall Conducts Protestant Services [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #26thMEU
    #CARTERHALL
    #BATARG
    #LSD50
    #PHIBRON8

