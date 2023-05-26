Raising the National Ensign

Quartermaster 3rd Class Jaheim Knight prepares to raise the national ensign aboard amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) as the ship arrives in Hawaii, May 24, 2023. While in port, the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), refueled and took on supplies. The Makin Island ARG is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet with the embarked 13th MEU. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

