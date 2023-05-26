Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Raising the National Ensign [Image 1 of 2]

    Raising the National Ensign

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tom Tonthat 

    USS Anchorage (LPD 23)

    Quartermaster 3rd Class Jaheim Knight prepares to raise the national ensign aboard amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) as the ship arrives in Hawaii, May 24, 2023. While in port, the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), refueled and took on supplies. The Makin Island ARG is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet with the embarked 13th MEU. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.29.2023 15:38
    Photo ID: 7823506
    VIRIN: 230524-N-HX806-1193
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raising the National Ensign [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Tom Tonthat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Raising the National Ensign
    Rendering Honors to USS Arizona Memorial

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Ensign
    Quartermaster
    Hawaii
    flag
    USS Anchorage
    LPD 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT