U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Heath Jennings, Senior Enlisted Leader, Speaks in Guadalupe for Memorial Day 2023

U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Heath Jennings, Space Launch Delta 30 senior enlisted leader, gives a speech during a Memorial Day event at Guadalupe Cemetery in Guadalupe, Calif., May 29, 2023. Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, commemorates the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in their service to the United States. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)

