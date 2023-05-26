Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Heath Jennings, Senior Enlisted Leader, Speaks in Guadalupe for Memorial Day 2023 [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Heath Jennings, Senior Enlisted Leader, Speaks in Guadalupe for Memorial Day 2023

    GUADALUPE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Heath Jennings, Space Launch Delta 30 senior enlisted leader, gives a speech during a Memorial Day event at Guadalupe Cemetery in Guadalupe, Calif., May 29, 2023. Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, commemorates the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in their service to the United States. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.29.2023 15:22
    Photo ID: 7823503
    VIRIN: 230529-F-XI961-1052
    Resolution: 4938x3527
    Size: 9.1 MB
    Location: GUADALUPE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Heath Jennings, Senior Enlisted Leader, Speaks in Guadalupe for Memorial Day 2023 [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Heath Jennings, Senior Enlisted Leader, Speaks in Guadalupe for Memorial Day 2023
    U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Heath Jennings, Senior Enlisted Leader, Speaks in Guadalupe for Memorial Day 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combined Federal Campaign
    United States Air Force
    United States Space Force
    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    digital giving

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT